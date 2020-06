MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced the arrival of a new baby bat-eared fox.

The little one was born on May 25 to proud, first-time parents Raj and Helen. Both adults were first introduced to the public back in February 2019 and “have been a perfect pair,” the zoo said.

Zookeepers said the young family is currently spending a lot of time in their den, but if you’re lucky, you may find them wondering around the exhibit in Cat Country.

The sex has not been determined at this time.