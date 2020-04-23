Memphis youth basketball team goes online to practice during coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A youth sports league is finding a way to practice, despite limitations on gathering together on the court.

Former Memphis Tiger Rodney Newsom is getting creative to keep his young players active.

Players like Destin Johnson aren’t used to practicing basketball alone. Currently, he’s at his grandmother’s home in Nashville.

But he’s not completely alone.

“We’re practicing on Zoom to where we can do stationary skill stuff,” said Newsom, coach of the Memphis War Eagles. “We also do exercises like jump rope, sit-ups, burpees. They get to learn something they love to do, which is play the sport. We also put Christian values in it at the same time.”

Newsom said it can be hard to keep track of as many as 30 elementary school kids on one screen, but that’s not what the young players are thinking about.

“It’s fun!” Newsom’s nephew Tyreek said. “I have friends I can see on camera.”

“Just to be able to interact with each other,” Newsom said of the value the kids have found.

He said some practice inside while others go outside.

