Memphis women accused of stealing $9,000 of perfume from Arkansas shops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said three Memphis women stole thousands of dollars of perfume from an Arkansas store, but they didn’t stop there.

Asia Perry, Charlisa Miles and Tornesia Jones were accused by police in Marked Tree, Arkansas, of shoplifting at a Dollar Tree.

But even before that, investigators said the women stole hair extensions and perfume from a pair of hair shops in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The stolen perfume was valued at more than $9,000.

Jonesboro Police initially chased the women, but they got away. Marked Tree Police caught them after the Dollar Tree incident.