Memphis woman pleading for help after brother diagnosed with schizophrenia, dementia goes missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman is asking people to keep an eye out for her brother, who hasn’t been seen since last month.

Friday afternoon, Bonnie Jordan is desperate for answers.

“Each day I’m hanging on by a thread,” Jordan said. “It was hard for me to sleep last night knowing that it was actually ice out there.”

Her brother, 58-year-old Gregory Davis, hasn’t been heard from since January 22, after Jordan says police left him at St. Francis Hospital.

Davis isn’t originally from the area. He is diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia.

“My brother is very humble. My brother is a kind, easy going man,” Jordan said. “Even in the throes of a mental disease, a mental illness like schizophrenia, he’s still pleasant, and he did not deserve what has happened to him.”

Concerned about the freezing temperatures, Jordan has been canvassing downtown posting his picture.

“This has created a life-or-death situation here,” Jordan said.

She hopes someone, somewhere knows something to help bring her brother home safe.

“I can’t sleep comfortably knowing that he’s out there like that,” Jordan said.

If you know anything, call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.