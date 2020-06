MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was killed following a shooting early Friday morning in South Memphis.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at 1269 Quinn.

Authorities didn’t say what led up to the shooting, but said they located a woman on the scene in extremely critical condition. She was taken to the Regional Medical Center where she died.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.