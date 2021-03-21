Memphis woman facing multiple charges after alleged fight with police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, after reportedly getting into a fight with police officers late Saturday night.

According the affidavit, Memphis Police officers were called to the Garden Inn and Suites near the corner of American Way and Lamar to remove a woman from the property. When officers arrived they informed the suspect, identified as Jessica Garner, that she must leave the property and not return.

Later in the evening, Garner returned to the property, and officers were called again. Garner refused to leave, and officers placed her in handcuffs. Once cuffed, police say Garner became more irate and began kicking a female officer, striking her at least three times.

The affidavit states the female officer then punched and kicked Garner about four times to stop Garner from kicking her. The affidavit says Garner also hit the other arresting officer during the ordeal. That officer had minor abrasions on his right hand.

The Memphis Fire Department was notified and a unit made it to the scene to treat Garner. The affidavit says Garner was bleeding from her upper lip and had bruises on her knee. She reportedly refused treatment.

Garner was taken into custody and was later transported to Regional One Health for further treatment. While on the way to the hospital, Garner reportedly spit through the prisoner partition, and her saliva got into the male officer’s eye.

Garner was charged with criminal trespass, three counts of aggravated assault, disorderly cConduct and resisting arrest.