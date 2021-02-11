Memphis woman describes moment tree fell on her home after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Powerlines caused traffic trouble, but some crews are turning their attention to falling tree limbs, especially here in the Bluff City.

Naomi Nunez says she thought the world was ending when she woke up to a boom earlier Thursday morning. Tree limbs were hanging very close to her children’s room.

“Before the sun came up, we heard a huge crash!” Nunez said.

Around 3 a.m., Nunez woke up confused.

“Went on a hunt through house to see what happened and in living room we found the ceiling had come through,” Nunez said.

It was a shock for this family of five. The tree in their backyard, weighed down by ice, had fallen on their roof.

“The kids were really scared. Had to comfort them make sure ok to go to sleep,” Nunez said. “That’s our dining room right there, and this room behind me is the boys’ room so it’s actually not far from their bedroom.”

When we spoke with Woodland Tree Service’s Terran Arwood Thursday morning, he already had about 10 other calls like the Nunezes’.

“This is very common—an Evergreen with a snapped limb,” Arwood said. “The accumulation of ice can make a limb weigh several times more than what it would usually.”

As for their house, his crews brought in some heavy-duty equipment to lower down and remove the pieces. They’ll then use a temporary tarp to cover the hole in the roof.

It’s all a good reminder for Nunez to share this lesson with others.

“Take a look at trees around your home and pay attention to anything that’s not strong and stable,” Nunez said. “We’ll probably be wearing coats in the house for a while!”

Tree experts are urging everyone to get trees trimmed ahead of the next big weather event.

But as far as how bad it’ll get this time over the next few days, Arwood tells me that depends on the wind. He says if winds get above 15 mph, we could be in trouble.