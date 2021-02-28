Memphis woman charged with killing her husband’s girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing first-degree murder charges after police say she killed her husband’s girlfriend.

According to a police affidavit, Pamela Castle, 36, went to the 2600 block of Nightingale Drive on Feb. 13 to confront her husband’s girlfriend. The girlfriend called authorities and officers responded to the scene.

Officers found the shooting victim unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital, where she later died.

Derek Castle, Pamela Castle’s husband of 17 years, who is also the live-in boyfriend of the shooting victim, told authorities he heard his wife screaming expletives at his girlfriend and then he heard roughly four shots.

He said he came downstairs and looked through the broken glass and saw his wife driving away.

Later in the evening, Pamela Castle was apprehended in Cobb County, Georgia, after abandoning her vehicle, as she attempted to enter a business. Initially, she refused to identify herself to authorities, but eventually told officers who she was.