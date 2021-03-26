Memphis woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend in Fox Meadows apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested and charged wtih second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Fox Meadows.

According to police, first responders made the scene at the Lakeview apartment complex in the 2800 block of Treasure Island at 5:11 a.m Thursday. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and neck. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.

Authorities said Stephanie Briggs killed her boyfriend Jason Delaney and then lied to them about it. They claimed she initially told them Delaney shot himself but later admitted to shooting him during an argument.