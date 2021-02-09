Memphis woman accused of sex trafficking Southaven teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after being accused of sex trafficking.

Police said Meshiel Nichols- Brownlee, 30, forced a 17-year-old runaway from Southaven to perform sex acts for money.

Officers found the victim at a motel in the airport area in March 2020. She told officers she was drugged and that she was scared she was going to be shot if she did not comply.

She was able to call police while being left alone in the motel room.

Nichols- Brownlee was arrested over the weekend and charged with trafficking for commercial sex acts.