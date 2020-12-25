Memphis woman accused of killing cousin inside Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was charged with second-degree murder after authorities say she killed her cousin inside a Frayser home.

On December 20, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Paullus and discovered Quint Crowder in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he died several hours later.

During the investigation, officers located a witness who claimed she was in bed when Jessie Brown came into her room and told her she had killed Crowder. The statement was reportedly made two more times before police arrived on the scene.

Police records suggest Brown changed her story, claiming that Crowder had harmed himself, only after she admitted the crime to Crowder’s son and he had to be restrained by those on the scene.

Investigators noted in their report that the trajectory of the bullet and the fact that the gun was fired four to six feet away from the victim suggests he did not harm himself.

Brown was arrested on Thursday and booked into jail.