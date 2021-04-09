Memphis woman accused of firing shots at vehicle with two children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after being accused of firing shots at a vehicle with two children inside.

According to police, a man and the two children drove to the 4000 block of Speck Drive in Nutbush to retrieve a basketball that had been left behind. When they arrived, they were confronted by Alisha Padilla, who allegedly became so irate she pulled a gun and started firing.

The bullets struck the man’s vehicle while the children, ages 14 and six, were still inside, police said. They were not hurt.

Padilla was arrested at another home and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.