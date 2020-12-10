Memphis warehouse becomes latest target for vehicle break-ins, thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More cars have been broken into across Memphis, after dozens were hit by break-ins the day before.

Viewers reached out to us Thursday saying thieves targeted multiple cars at the Williams Sonoma warehouse in southeast Memphis.

A police report shows at least six vehicles had their windows broken and belongings snatched, including two iPads and a bracelet. Detectives processed the scene, recovering a few fingerprints.

These break-ins are the latest to add to a growing list. We know of four locations targeted Wednesday, places where employees park their cars for work during the day.

Related Content More than a dozen vehicles broken into while owners were working

At Fire Station 23, windows of nearly every vehicle was smashed, but investigators tell us the vandals didn’t take anything. Loomis Armored Car and Methodist Healthcare South Hospital also were victimized.

At the hospital, 20 people reported having their windows broken.

Memphis Police say they do not know if all of these thefts are connected. But they do say break-ins like these are going up.

“Our theft from motor vehicles for this year, since the first of the year is right about 6,000 across the city,” said Col. Darrell L. Sheffield with MPD.

His advice — do not leave any valuables in your vehicle, park in well-lit areas if possible and make sure you always lock up.