Memphis VA to pre-screen everyone who enters facility for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis VA Medical Center is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The hospital will now begin pre-screening everyone who enters their facility. The evaluation includes answering three questions:

Do you have a fever or worsening cough or flu-like symptoms? Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last two weeks? Have you been in contact with anyone who has tested positive fro the coronavirus?

Hospital officials said patients should be aware that this processing may lengthen entry time. They asked patients and caregivers to arrive a few minutes early to allow for that.

As of Wednesday morning, the Memphis VA Medical Center has not encountered anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, they are monitoring one patient at this time.