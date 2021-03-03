Memphis Urban League taking applications from restaurant/hotel workers for financial relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Urban League is now taking applications from restaurant and hotel workers who need financial aid due to the pandemic.

Approximately $2.5 million was given to the organization by the Shelby County Government, which will be divided up into $1,000, one-time payments to those in need.

In order to apply, applicants must be 18 years of age and work and/or live in Shelby County, and work in a restaurant or hotel. Applicants must also have been financially impacted by the pandemic from October 1 to December 31.

Applications can be submitted now through April 1. Apply online here.