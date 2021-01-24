Memphis Urban League offers free webinar for job seekers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you looking for a job? You may also want to ask yourself, how you can become more marketable to employers.

A local organization is gearing up to help job-seekers at a time when more businesses are re-opening. The Memphis Urban League Young Professionals is a group working to empower communities.

In fact just last weekend, they teamed up with other volunteers to help feed nearly 500 families in this massive food drive.

“We truly believe in impacting the community and being directly here in the community,” Ashlee Hafford, Memphis Urban League Young Professionals, said. “We see the need.”

Which is why they are doing what they can to make a difference. This organization is now helping to feed the need when it comes to matching those looking for work, with employers looking to hire.

The President of this local chapter, Ashlee Hafford says you are never too young to get involved.

“We want to be an example to the community, as young leaders here in the community,” Hafford said.

This is very important especially at a time when nearly 19,000 new Tennessee unemployment claims were filed at the end of last week, alone. As we know things are different, and that goes for job-hunting as well.

So, these young professional are offering a free webinar Thursday, so mark your calendars. It has a catchy ring to it as well, titled how to get “Synched in with Linked-In.”

This comes at a time when more and more job fairs are going virtual with the first step being to make yourself more marketable online.

“It really truly is a joyous experience,” Hafford said.

It is scheduled to take place this Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m, but you have to pre-register.

You can pre-register by clicking here.