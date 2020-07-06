Memphis Union Mission expanding to serve city’s needs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 1945, the Memphis Union Mission has provided emergency services and spiritual outreach to the homeless.

Soon, this nonprofit will be expanding its role in a new 100,000-square-foot facility to serve up to 350 homeless guests.

“There are a lot of homeless people in Memphis,” Larry Pence said. “They are in dire need of this in Memphis.”

But for those seeking shelter, a good meal and spiritual nourishment for the soul, they can find it the Memphis Union Mission on Poplar Avenue downtown.

“It can help a lot of people who are down and out and downcast off the streets, where they can perhaps get back on their feet again with the help of the good people at the mission,” Pence said.

At the mission, crews are busy working on a facility that will stretch from Poplar to High Street, south to Washington Avenue and west to near Danny Thomas.

Some say the need is greater than ever.



In light of of the COVID-19 pandemic eroding many jobs and forcing people from their homes, City Councilman Martavius Jones says the Memphis Union Mission’s expansion plans should be applauded.



“Someone may have had a family, may have had a career, but due to circumstances beyond their control they ended up in that position,” Jones said. “But with some help, with some counseling and other services that I know Memphis Union Mission provides and other community partners, it’s a step in the right direction.”

Construction continues on the expansion of Memphis Union Mission downtown.