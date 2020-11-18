Memphis turns on the lights at renovated downtown convention center

The lights were turned on for the first time tuesday night at the renovated Renasant Convention Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city’s convention center downtown is getting closer to opening after a major makeover and Tuesday night, crews flipped on the new outside lights for the first time.

The Renasant Convention Center is being renovated at a cost of more than $200 million. Work started in January before the coronavirus pandemic, which slowed down work in the spring.

Visitors will find a lot more meeting space inside and an improved sound system for concerts and shows.

Inside there is more natural light, 20-foot ceilings and more versatility and flexibility for events.

Officials hope to have all the work compelted by the end of next month. The newly renovated convention center is expected to bring more shows and business to the city.