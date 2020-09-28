Memphis Tourism stepping up to help local eateries with Rally for Restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local bars and restaurants have taken a beating because of the pandemic.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the food service industry is down about $2.5 million jobs since February. Some restaurants are starting to hire again, but others are planning more layoffs.

Experts say the restaurant industry’s recovery could stall out if government restrictions aren’t lifted.

Memphis Tourism is stepping in to help local eateries with a Rally for Restaurants.

WREG’s Marybeth Conley spoke with the group’s President and CEO Kevin Kane on Live at 9 Monday.

“We don’t want to lose these restaurants. The National Restaurant Association is predicting that you could have massive casualties across the country, and Memphis would not be spared by that, so this campaign ‘Eat Love Local’.. and It’s a rally for our restaurants. We all have great memories with your favorite Memphis restaurant or your favorite Memphis restaurants, and we’re just encouraging people to get out and support them.”

