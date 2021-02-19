Memphis to receive $15 million loan to make improvements to water system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee has announced Memphis has been selected to receive a $15 million loan to improve water infrastructure.

“Modernizing local infrastructure across Tennessee is one of our key initiatives this year,” Governor Bill Lee said in a released statement. “These loans provide an affordable way for communities to finance important projects that will greatly benefit their residents and deliver clean water.”

According to the state, the money will be used to address infiltration and inflow problems in the city’s system. The loan reportedly has a 20-year term at 0.61 percent interest.

The news comes as Memphis experiences water issues following this week’s storms. Currently, Memphis Light, Gas and Water is asking customers to boil and conserve as much water as possible as they deal with low pressure issues.

The water issues are impacting customers across the city as well as companies like FedEx and the Memphis International Airport who had to cancel all passenger flights on Friday.