Memphis to get back to business slowly and safely, leaders say

Rules relaxed for car washes, golf courses, but not for salons just yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Though the city is still under safer at home orders, Mayor Jim Strickland is allowing some places to reopen, including automated car washes and five city golf courses.

Strickland said the city must get back to business the right way, safely.



It will be at least a few weeks before widespread re-openings — Strickland says the safer at home order could be extended beyond May 5 — but as businesses open up in phases, things are starting to change.

“We are convinced from the health department and other experts you can play golf properly with social distancing if you tweak some rules, like nobody can touch the flag pole. You can’t be within six feet of each other,” he said.

But there was no mention on how hair salons and barber shops may reopen.

Sherri Benson is a stylist who has been out of her salon for about a month, and she says she is ready to get back to work.

“Well I have ordered a lot of disposable things, disposable shampoo capes, masks of the such. Just keep that social distance, servicing one person at a time,” she said.

That’s what State Rep. Antonio Parkinson is pushing as he works with hair stylists and barbers, making sure it is safe for them to reopen, and that they are at the table with decision makers on when and how that happens.

“If they are going to open them up, we want to make sure the industry professionals have a say in what their rules are for opening,” Parkinson said.

Stickland says medical advice and data will drive the decision.

Dr. Jeff Warren is one of the medical experts advising the city. He says when things do open, they may look a lot different.

“We are looking at different ways to do business. It could be in the future when we go to a restaurant we will all have our masks on,” Warren said.