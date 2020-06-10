Memphis Tigers not anticipating single-game ticket sales for 2020 football season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers announced on Wednesday they do not anticipate selling single-game tickets to home football games given social distancing requirements currently in place.

“Based on these projected requirements and a need to create necessary social distancing, we are currently anticipating that we may only be able to provide ticket accommodations to season ticket holders,” they said in a statement posted online.

“We do not currently anticipate any single-game ticket sales for the 2020 season.”

If you want to purchase season tickets there is still time to do so. Priority will be given to those who have purchased or started a payment plan for the tickets by June 30.

Season tickets range in price from $100 to $350.

They did not address whether they included students in their plans. According to the UofM Athletics website, full-time students had previously been admitted for free at each game while part-time students had to pay a small fee.

Of course, all of this could change as university officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.