Memphis Tigers at Wichita State men’s basketball game postponed

MEMPHIS, TN – FEBRUARY 6: Penny Hardaway, head coach of the Memphis Tigers talks with Landers Nolley II 33 against the East Carolina Pirates during a game on February 6, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated East Carolina 66-59. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers matchup against the Wichita State Shockers on Thursday has been postponed due to the Tigers’ pause in basketball activities, the American Athletic Conference announced Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Memphis halted activities until further notice as a result of positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing among Tier I individuals within the program.

The Wichita State game is the Tigers’ third contest affected by the situation.

Memphis’ next scheduled game is now Sunday, Feb. 21 against Temple.