Memphis teen hopes to encourage others through virtual learning song

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — J’Miyahh Claxton, 13, has felt the pains and frustrations of virtual school just like many of her classmates.

“It’s been kinda boring! Cause I’m a person that would rather be out with everybody instead of in the house,” she said.

She took what started as a social media challenge and created a song about virtual learning, walking through the routine for a structured, productive day.

“I wanted to have a positive outlook on virtual school,” she said. “Virtual school is hard! But if you think of it as okay, I can get this done, it’s really easier!”

Her mother Thelma Claxton has shifted her entire work schedule around to make sure she’s present while her children learn virtually, but she knows most families don’t have that luxury.

When her daughter came to her with the idea for the song, she was thrilled.

“We need this! That’s what Memphis needs, that’s what the world needs! We need a break from all the negative,” she said.

J’Maiyahh is in the 8th grade at Hamilton Middle School. Her family said Shelby County faculty has reached out to encourage her musical talents after the song was published online. She said she now wants to explore her creative side more as she grows up.

“I don’t see myself as becoming a famous rapper. I see myself as an artist. As doing multiple things,” she said.

“She’s very talented,” added Thelma Claxton. “So I’m going to tell you, she might change her mind about what she wants to be, because she’s so good at everything. Once she’s got her mind in whatever she wants to do, she’s going to do it.”