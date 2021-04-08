Memphis teen arrested in connection with string of armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police have charged a 19-year-old in connection with several armed robberies, all committed within a matter of hours.

Memphis Police say four violent robberies were committed within two hours. Thursday, police charged 19-year-old Kendrick Greene with the crimes.

The first robbery happened in a neighborhood off Appling Farms Parkway. A man told officers he was in his front yard when two young men armed with guns showed up demanding cash. When the man refused, they hit him in the face, stole his wallet, then took off.

A few minutes later, police say they targeted another man at the Grizzlies Market off Whitten Road. When that victim refused to give them money, the two attackers allegedly started beating him with pistols.

Police say the crime spree then continued when the teens went back to the same neighborhood where the violence.

They robbed another man while he was checking his mail, taking his wallet and cell phone, and hitting him with their guns.

Reports show they then went around the corner to another home off Rose Trail Drive and found a man sitting on his porch. When he didn’t have the cash, they demanded the keys to his Jeep Compass, then took off.

We talked to a relative of one of the victims. He did not feel comfortable identifying himself.

He described the moments he found his loved one after the attack.

“I was quite angry when it happened,” he said. “He was still laying on the floor because they punched him right in the cheek.”

Through their investigation, officers developed leads to the stolen Jeep’s location. Using a helicopter, officers were able to track that stolen Jeep Compass to the Evergreen neighborhood where they found Greene and arrested him.

A short time later, police arrested two other people they believe are connected to the robberies.

At this time, it appears the other people arrested are under the age of 18. Police have not identified them.