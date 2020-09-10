Memphis teacher makes music video to encourage social distancing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis teacher created a unique way to get the social distancing message across to students. The message for these elementary kids is in the music.

Meet the teacher who raps and sings, Memphis music teacher Sherri Stepter.

She’s welcoming back students virtually and in person to Southern Avenue Charter School, using a catchy beat and hook to drive home the importance of social distancing and staying safe from COVID-19.

“I wanted to create something to stick into their head the safety practices, you know things that are different this school year,” Stepter said.

Stepter wrote and performed the lead and background vocals, sent the track off to a production company and then created a Bitmoji video to go along with the song. It’s designed to help kids remember how to stay safe, but it also provides an outlet for these young students to have fun.

“Some students that may struggle in the classroom they can learn something in a song and it sticks in their heads, so you just never know how you’re going to reach them,” Stepter said. “And music is a great tool to use.”

Stepter admits it’s been a struggling adjusting to this school year, often teaching virtually and in person simultaneously. So, she understands students needing a little incentive and inspiration to adhere to all the new things that go along with learning in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

Southern Avenue Charter is a performing arts school. Most of the students are learning virtually, but the information in the song is good to know whether physically at school or at home.