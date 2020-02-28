Memphis’ Stax ranked No. 2 in poll of best music museums

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis was ranked No. 2 in a reader’s choice poll by USA Today AND 10Best of the best music museums in the U.S. and Canada.

The museum opened in 2003 at the site of the former Stax Records in the Soulsville neighborhood, where some of the most well-known soul and R&B records were recorded in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

USA Today editors chose the list of nominees, and Tennessee was well represented. Nashville’s Patsy Cline Museum took the No. 1 spot.

Other nominees included the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, the Los Angeles and Mississippi GRAMMY Museums, the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, and the Motown Museum in Detroit.

For more information about the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, visit https://staxmuseum.com/