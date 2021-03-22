Memphis starts taking vaccine reservations for the homebound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials in Memphis are now taking vaccine reservations for those who cannot get to a vaccination site because they are homebound and their caretakers.

The Memphis Fire Department is coordinating the effort. They’ll bring the shot directly to your home. Either you, or someone you now, can make the reservation online at the city’s website or by calling (901) 222-SHOT.

There is a short questionaire that must be filled out prior to receiving the shot. Keep in mind, you must still meet the eligibility requirements. Right now, Shelby County is in phase 2a and 2b, as well as everyone 55 and older.

Health officials will begin reaching out to those who are currently homeless soon. All this is part of the effort to get enough people vaccinated to bring the pandemic under control.