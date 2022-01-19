MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Workers at a Starbucks coffee shop in Memphis say they plan to fight to unionize.

“We are here to fight for our safety and our rights as workers that have been denied and shoved away from us,” the group said in a statement this week

The letter was signed by six employees of the Starbucks location on Poplar Avenue near Highland.

Invoking the name of Dr. Martin Luther King in their release, Starbucks Workers United said they were aware of efforts to prevent unionization and asked in Dr. King’s name to fulfill their goal.

“You should live up to your own mission and values and allow us to take these steps without opposition. Please, in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. do not bring your so-called ‘pro-partner’ anti-union campaign to Memphis,” the letter stated.

After a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York voted last week to unionize, others followed suit in a nationwide trend. The New York location was the first Starbucks in the nation to form a union.

Starbucks Workers United, said the unionization process will help deliver a better experience from the company for both the community and baristas.