Memphis solid waste director leaves position with city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than two years after he was hired to help clean up the city, Memphis’s solid waste director is no longer on the job, a city spokesperson confirmed Monday.

“Al Lamar has decided to pursue other opportunities and is no longer employed with the City of Memphis. We appreciate all the work Director Lamar performed during his time here,” the city said in a statement.

Lamar was hired by the city in December 2018 to help straighten up the city’s trash pickup problem. At the time, Memphis was facing complaints from residents after a contractor had left neighborhoods in Cordova and Hickory Hill without service for weeks, and debris had been left all over the city.

Those problems persisted this year, even with a new contractor.

Deputy COO Chandell Ryan has agreed to serve as Interim Solid Waste Director until a permanent Director is appointed, the city said.