Memphis shootings: Weekend violence leaves at least 6 shot, 5 fatally across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just 24 hours, five people are dead and one is fighting for their life after multiple shootings across the city of Memphis.

Even sadder, the violence started hours after community members came together for a unity walk to end gun violence.

Within 24 hours, 5 deadly shootings plague the city of Memphis. In total, 6 people were shot.

Things started at a home on Vayu Court in Frayser.

Memphis Police say Saturday evening shortly before 7, a man was shot and killed after getting into an altercation with another man at a house party.

But, it wasn’t long before police were called to another house party for another deadly shooting. This time in Southwest Memphis.

At 2:34 am, officers responded to a shooting call at 4369 S Third. A male shooting victim was located and xported critical to ROH. The victim did not survive his injuries.

Prelim info indicates that the victim was shot after leaving a house party.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 28, 2021

Police say that victim was killed while leaving the party on South Third Street.

The violence continued into the night. Around 6 a.m. Sunday Morning, police responded to a double shooting on Mt. Moriah in Hickory Hill.

One man was dead on scene and other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t released a lot of information, but say the two men were shooting at each other.

And just about 12 hours later, police were called to yet another double shooting on South Parkway in South Memphis where both victims are now dead.

And no arrests have been made in any of these shootings. So as always, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.