Memphis Shootings: 7 shot, 2 killed Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday was a violent day in Memphis, as 7 people were shot, 2 of them fatally, in shootings across the city.

Memphis Police Department is investigating overnight shootings that left one person dead and two others injured. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Mill Stream at midnight.

At midnight, offcrs responded to a shooting in the 4600 blk of Mill Stream. 1 male was located w/ a gunshot wound & was xported to ROH in critical condition. The victim's white 2020 Chevy Camero (MS tags)was also taken. The suspects are described as 2 male Blks wearing ski masks. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 15, 2020

Almost two hours later, around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to another shooting on Coleman Road near Stone Way Lane.

One man was killed, and one woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police said the victims were pulling off the parking lot when someone in a black Mustang began shooting at them.

@approx. 1:50 am, offcrs responded to a shooting @ 2838 Coleman. 1 male was shot & pronounced deceased, 1 female was shot & xported to ROH non-critical condition. Prelim info: the victims were pulling off the parking lot when some1 in a blk Mustang began shooting @ the victims. pic.twitter.com/bp2JH1uJjb — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 15, 2020

Later in the day, MPD responded to another shooting in the morning, where one person was injured in a shooting in an apartment complex near the airport.

Police responded to a shooting in the Hillview Apartments on West Hillview Drive. One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD responded to another shooting around 4:30 p.m., that officers said could have taken place in the 600 block of National Street. Officers made it to the scene but did not locate a victim. Shortly after that, MPD said officers advised the victim in Binghampton, and the victim was in non critical condition.

Then in Whitehaven, right before 6 p.m., MPD said a man was shot in the 500 block of Brockwood Avenue. The victim was transported in critical condition and there is no suspect information to give at this time, MPD said.

Lastly around 8 p.m., Memphis Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 1100 block of Willie Mitchell Blvd. MPD said when they arrived, they found a man dead and said at this point, it appears that the victim suffered from a gunshot wound.

Officers are on the scene @ 1178 Willie Mitchell Blvd. One male has been pronounced deceased. At this point, it appears that the victim suffered from a gunshot wound. There is no suspect information available. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 16, 2020