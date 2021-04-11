Memphis shootings: 11 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend violence across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were killed, and at least seven others were hurt in shootings across Memphis over the weekend.

In the most recent fatal attack, a man was found shot to death in South Memphis, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Memphis Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 2100 block of Goff in South Memphis. When they arrived, they found the man in the yard.

Earlier on Sunday, a man was shot in Parkway Village in the 3200 block of Forest Brook Drive. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Around 12:30 on Sunday afternoon, a man was shot and killed in North Memphis in the 1300 block of Austin Street. Memphis Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect fled in a gray vehicle.

Late Saturday night, three people were shot in South Memphis near Lauderdale and Mallory. MPD said the suspect in this shooting occupied a silver SUV. The make or model was unknown and was last seen westbound on Mallory.

Earlier in the evening on Saturday, four people were shot, one of them fatally, in the 300 block of Western Park, which is near Third Street. One man was transported to Regional One Hospital but later died from his injuries. A juvenile was also a shooting victim, in this incident.

Also on Saturday, in Whitehaven, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in the 4900 block of Framwood Dr.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, Memphis Police said call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH