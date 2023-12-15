MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interviews will be held Friday in the long search for a superintendent to lead the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district.

Search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), shared the names of five semi-finalists for the next superintendent. They are:

Yolanda C. Brown, Chief Academic Officer, Atlanta Public Schools

Dr. Cheryl Proctor, Deputy Superintendent, Instruction and School Communities, Portland Public Schools

Dr. Marie N. Feagins, Chief of High Schools and Leadership Development, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins, Retired Superintendent of Madison, Wisconsin, Metropolitan School District

Dr. Angela Whitelaw, Deputy Superintendent, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Board Members will interview the semi-finalists at the Teaching and Learning Academy, 2485 Union Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Those interviews are being livestreamed here.

Chief Financial Officer Toni Williams has served as interim superintendent since August 2022, since previous superintendent Joris Ray resigned following allegations of misconduct.

She was eliminated from the pool of candidates for the permanent position this summer.

In April this year, the search firm announced three candidates for superintendent, but board members said those candidates were “not good enough.”