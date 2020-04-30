Memphis, Shelby County to enter phase one in reopening plan on May 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mayors of Memphis, Shelby County and six surrounding municipalities have agreed to begin phase one of the Back to Business plan on May 4.

“We believe it’s time to slowly start opening our economy back up and get Memphians working again. As we have said since the beginning, we will continue to monitor this situation very closely to make sure our citizens remain safe and healthy,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in a released statement.

The Back to Business plan is a three-phase plan that is data driven. It will be based on several indicators, including the number of new cases, hospitalizations, hospital capacity and testing and tracing capability.

In addition, the city will look at other indicators such as the current supply of PPE, if the public is following social distancing protocols and the number of ventilators in use.

There will be at least two weeks between each phase. City leadership will be monitoring the situation and, if deemed necessary, can delay the next phase.

Any business that opens early will be subject to closure, fines and fees.

Phase One

Libraries will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity; employees must wear masks

No groups of 10 or more people

Social distancing required

Churches at 25% capacity

Elective surgeries and diagnostic, medical and procedural visits allowed

Telehealth encouraged

Nursing homes continue to have precautions in place

Elective dental visits/procedures allowed if medically necessary (fillings, extractions and root canal)

Restaurants and bars at 50% capacity; must maintain social distancing; employees wear masks; no communal items

Grocery stores at 50% capacity; require face masks and gloves for employees serving or preparing food

Hardware stores at 50% capacity

Retail stores and commercial business limited to 50% capacity; employees with customer interaction must wear masks

Manufacturers and distributor companies must require face masks for all employees; symptoms check for employees; employees must be social distanced

Offices must require face masks and symptom checks; employees must be social distanced

Non -contact sport facilities will be allowed to reopen, but you cannot share equipment; employees must wear masks

Basketball courts, baseball field and other contact sport facilities will remain closed

Gyms will be limited to 25% capacity; workouts limited to 45 minutes

Fully automated car washes allowed

Hair, nail salons and spas to remain closed

Theaters, sports arenas, auditoriums to remain closed

Bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, etc to remain closed

Festivals, public events are prohibited

Phase Two

Groups of up to 50 allowed

Libraries, churches, gyms to 50% capacity

Contact sport facilities can open as long as they only allow a certain number of people

Hair, nail salons and spas can reopen

Phase Three

Libraries, churches, restaurants/bars, grocery stores, hardware stores, retail stores/commercial businesses, non-contact sports facilities and gyms to 75% capacity

Elective surgeries, procedures allowed

Entertainment/performance venues, recreation facilities, festivals, public events are prohibited, but subject to regulations regarding size of groups