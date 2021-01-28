Memphis, Shelby County get more than $28 million in federal housing assistance funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say the city of Memphis, Tennessee, and Shelby County have received more than $28 million in federal funds to help residents who have fallen behind in rent payments.

City spokesman Dan Springer says Memphis received $19.6 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Shelby County received $8.6 million.

The funds reportedly came from a federal spending and COVID-19 relief bill that set aside $25 billion for housing assistance. The program will provide residents with funds for rent, utilities and other housing-related expenses.

Nearly 10,000 evictions were filed in Shelby County from June through December.