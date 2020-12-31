Health department provides update on vaccination efforts, talks enforcement efforts for New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department provided an update on vaccinations and warned they will be taking necessary action if businesses are found to be inviolation of the health directive on New Year’s Eve.

According to health officials, more than 3,700 people have been vaccinated by the Shelby County Health Department as of Thursday. Health care systems are also getting their employees as well as other eligible individuals in that 1a1 category vaccinated.

The shots will be made available to those in the funeral service industry beginning on Thursday.

Here is a list of all the priority groups who are eligible for vaccination as of Thursday:

Funeral/mortuary workers with direct contact with decedents

with direct contact with decedents First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters

with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites

Staff and residents of long-term care facilities , residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials

, residential homes for the aged and who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials Home health care staff with direct patient contact

, residential homes for the aged and who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials Individuals > 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability

Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

These groups will continue to be the main focus of vaccination efforts for approximately the next two weeks. They asked for the public’s patience as they say it will take some time to get everyone vaccinated simply due to the large number of people in these categories.

Health officials anticipate opening up vaccination slots to those in the 1a2 category as well as those over 75 years of age shortly after the new year.

When asked about the variant form of COVID-19, Dr. Alisa Haushalter said health officials have not seen it here as of Thursday. They said if they do detect it in Mid-South they will issue a public notice as the strain will spread more quickly.

New Year’s Even warning

Health officials also warned business that they will be out making sure everyone is in compliance with the Shelby County health directives on New Year’s Eve.

Dr. Bruce Randolph said health officials have been made aware of advertised events scheduled for Thursday night and reminded everyone that restaurants and businesses are not allowed to remain open past 10 p.m.

Any event which is deemed unsafe will be shut down and any business found to be open past 10 p.m. will be closed immediately.

Individuals who decide to go out and hang out in crowds shoud consider themselves infected, health officials said. Those individuals should get tested as soon as possible and remain quarantined until the test results come back. Avoid those who are vulnerable.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 67,198 cases Thursday morning. The health department reported 761 new cases in the last 24 hours.

There have been 891 deaths, an increase of 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The deaths account for 1.3% of all cases in Shelby County. The average age of all those who have died in Shelby County is 74.

While the elderly are most likely to die, health officials say people between 20 and 50 years of age are most likely to get the virus and spread it.

The number of cases considered recovered is 59,815, or 89.0% There are 6,492 active cases, which accounts for 9.7%.

Usage of local Acute Care and ICU beds was 88% and 95% respectively as of Wednesday. There are 573 COVID patients in the hospital. At this rate hospitals could be caring for 700 patients by the second week of January.

There is also concern regarding hospital staffing especially with hospitals having medical staff in isolation and quarantine.