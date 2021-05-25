Officials: Shelby County now halfway to Covid vaccination goal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials said Tuesday they have reached more than 50 percent of their target campaign goal of 700,000 people vaccinated.

According to the latest data, more than 351,000 people have been vaccinated, more than 83,000 have been partially vaccinated and more than 268,000 have been fully vaccinated.

The city is averaging about 2,000 vaccinations a day, which is a slowdown from where they were at the peak. The good news is about half of those vaccinations are now taking place in local pharmacies and doctors’ offices, a sign that Covid vaccination is now becoming more part of routine care.

The city will continue to offer community pods and outreach events to help drive the vaccination efforts.