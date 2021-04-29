WATCH: Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force to give update at noon

The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force is set to provide an update on the coronavirus and their response to the outbreak at noon.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 95,262 total cases and 175 new cases Thursday morning.

There have been 1617 deaths. The health department says zero deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The health department said more than 310,000 people have been vaccinated, more than 99,000 have been partially vaccinated and more than 210,000 have been fully vaccinated.