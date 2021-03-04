WATCH: Memphis/Shelby County Covid-19 Joint Task Force to give update at noon News by: WREG Staff Posted: Mar 4, 2021 / 11:51 AM CST / Updated: Mar 4, 2021 / 12:04 PM CST The Memphis/Shelby County Covid-19 Joint Task Force is set to provide an update at noon on the status of the pandemic in the area. The event will be streamed in the video player above. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction