Two more vaccination sites closing by end of June as demand for Covid shot dwindles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials said they will be closing two more vaccination sites as demand for the Covid-19 vaccine dwindles.

COO Doug McGowen said the Germantown site will close June 24 and the Whitehaven location will be shutting down on June 30. By July, the only permanent vaccination site still available will be the Pipkin building.

Community pods, which are pop-up events in partnership with local churches, schools and businesses, will still take place. If you need a ride to any of the sites, you can get one free of charge by calling 901- Ride901.

Homebound vaccinations are also still taking place. To schedule that appointment, call 901-222-SHOT.

Health officials announced a winner has been selected in the Shot For Shot sweepstakes. The person has been notified and has several weeks to come forward to claim their prize. Health officials said they will not announce the person’s name until they have come forward.