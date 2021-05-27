Coronavirus outbreak at long-term care facility in Memphis highlights importance of vaccine, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials say a recent outbreak at a local long-term care facility highlights the importance of getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to officials, a local nursing home recently encountered a situation where the U.K. variant was introduced into the population, infecting a staff member and at least 10 residents. No one developed serious symptoms, and health officials create that to the fact they were all vaccinated.

While going over the data, they also noted that no one who has been fully vaccinated has died from coronavirus in Shelby County.

Moving forward, health officials said they will be changing their strategy when it comes to getting people vaccinated, focusing even more on what they call their ground game. They will have the Our Best Shot field team going to door to door in the lowest vaccine uptake neighborhoods and educating residents on the virus and vaccination.

In addition, they will have a team go into local businesses and continue to reach out to people through the phonebank.

Currently, they are also looking into possibly setting up pods at local schools, making it easier to vaccinate minors over the age of 12.

Some of the mass vaccination sites will remain open for the foreseeable future, while others like the Greater Imani and Gill campus site will be shut down. Those decisions are based on how many people are coming to get vaccinated at each site.

The task force will also only be hosting its briefings on Thursday at noon moving forward.