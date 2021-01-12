Watch: Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force to give Tuesday update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force is set to provide an update on the coronavirus and their response to the outbreak at noon.

The news conference will be streamed on WREG.com.

On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department resumed drive-thru vaccination efforts of the high-priority group at the Pipkin Building. The state said it’s giving the health department 8,900 doses of vaccine per week through the end of January, which will be given first to first responders, health care workers and other priority groups by appointment only.

The health department said all appointments for the month of January have been filled as of January 9th.

The news comes as the Trump administration asks states to speed delivery of vaccines to those over the age of 65 and others in the high-risk groups, instead of holding back for the second doses.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that “the administration in the states has been too narrowly focused.”

He said the vaccine production is such that the second dose of the two-shot vaccine can be released without jeopardizing immunization for those who got the first shot.

“We now believe that our manufacturing is predictable enough that we can ensure second doses are available for people from ongoing production, Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “So everything is now available to our states and our health care providers.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second shot about three weeks after the first vaccination. Another vaccine, this one produced by Moderna, requires a second shot about four weeks afterward. One-shot vaccines are still undergoing testing.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 75,016 cases Tuesday morning. The health department reported 508 new cases Tuesday. Previous numbers for the week include 691 cases Monday and 639 cases Sunday.

There have been 1,046 deaths. The health department says 10 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The deaths account for 1.4% of all cases in Shelby County.

The number of cases considered recovered is 66,000, or 88.0%. There are 7,970 known active cases, which accounts for 10.6%.

Usage of local Acute Care and ICU beds was 91% and 92% respectively as of January 11. There are 579 COVID patients in the hospital.

There is also concern regarding hospital staffing especially with hospitals having medical staff in isolation and quarantine.