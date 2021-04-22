Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force to give Thursday update at noon News by: Eryn Taylor Posted: Apr 22, 2021 / 11:59 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 22, 2021 / 12:01 PM CDT The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force is set to provide an update on the coronavirus and their response to the outbreak at noon. The event will be streamed in a video player above. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction