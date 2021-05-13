Health officials urge people to still wear masks, get kids over 12 vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials said they have now begun vaccinating people as young as 12 years old in Shelby County.

In an update Thursday, officials said the first pre-teen was vaccinated early Thursday morning, just hours after the state of Tennessee gave the go-ahead. The move allows 50,000 additional people in Shelby County the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials also touched on Health Directive 21, which was issued Wednesday and will go into effect Saturday, May 15. One of the biggest things in the latest health directive is the relaxing of mask requirements in Memphis and Shelby County.

It will not be required that residents and visitors wear masks when out in public. However, private businesses still have the authority to require face coverings be worn on their premises. The city of Memphis said their public facilities will still require face masks.

The messaging from the city of Memphis was very clear: While you don’t have to wear a mask, health officials still feel it is prudent to do so until we are truly out of the pandemic. They encouraged residents to continue to wash your hands, social distance and get vaccinated.