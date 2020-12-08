‘We need you’: City encourages citizens to sign up for Tennessee Medical Reserve Corps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis/Shelby County health officials are calling for medical professionals as well as private citizens to step up to help fight COVID-19.

According to reports, staffing issues have been a problem for hospitals nationwide in the fight against the coronavirus.

In November, WREG reported Methodist and Baptist Memorial Healthcare have been encouraging registered nurses to apply because of the shortage.

These hospitals said there is a growing need, and they are offering incentives to get more applicants.

“There is a shortage,” Deborah Esmon, a registered nurse, chief nursing officer Vice President at Methodist Hospital North, told us at the time. “But it’s largely due to really the pandemic, and the increased need for more nurses and the COVID pandemic and people are just coming in a little more sick.”

Some medical professionals are contracting the virus while others are having to quarantine due to possible exposure, limiting the staff members available.

Doug McGowen, the Chief Operating Officer for the city of Memphis, said they can’t rely on nurses and medical professionals from other areas coming to our aid when we need them. The city needs local medical professionals to sign up for the State of Tennessee Medical Reserve Corps to fill the gap.

Those interested in helping do not need to have medical experience.

If you have been furloughed or are seeking employment, you can apply here.

The latest COVID data

The Shelby County Health Department reported 51,775 cases Tuesday, an increase of 541 cases.

There have been 709 deaths, an increase of four deaths. The deaths account for 1.4 percent of all cases in Shelby County.

There are 47,517 inactive/recovered cases and 3,549 active cases in the county.

As of Dec. 7, there are 489 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Shelby County hospitals. Combined with the non-COVID patients, hospitals are currently operating at 92 percent utilization when it comes to acute care. In the ICU departments, it’s 91 percent.

The latest models suggest more than 600 patients will be in the hospital on Christmas Day. There is a 50 percent chance of the range being 500-725 on Christmas Day. The ICU projection sits at 157 for Christmas.

There is also concern regarding hospital staffing especially with hospitals having medical staff in isolation and quarantine.

The weekly test positivity rate has increased to 12.8 percent. Last week, it was 10.4 percent.