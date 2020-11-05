Memphis to expand Test to Protect program to restaurants, businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials announced they will be expanding the Test to Protect program to businesses and restaurants in Memphis.

Six months ago, local leaders began working on the program with the goal of regularly mass testing asymptomatic students and teachers in Shelby County. The program has been a success and is being expanded to include restaurants and other business across the area.

Those who participate will get regular testing either once a month or once a week, and it will be done by the individual themself.

At least 24 businesses have signed up for the program so far, including Central BBQ, The Beauty Shop, Sweetgrass and Felicia Suzanne’s. Local leaders said several churches have also expressed an interest in the program.

For more information, click here.