WATCH: Local leaders give COVID-19 update, announce launch of Our Faithful Comeback fund

The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force provided an update on the coronavirus and their response to the outbreak.

According to health officials, Shelby County has reported 34,850 COVID-29 cases since March 5, with 342 new cases reported on Tuesday. Over the last three days, 841 cases have been reported with a daily average of 280 per day.

Hospital capacity in Shelby County is being strained. As of Tuesday morning, 238 patients are being hospitalized with 78 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Approximately 554 people have died, averaging two deaths per day in Shelby County.

The areas with the highest numbers right now are Arlington, Millington, Hickory Hill, Collierville and Bartllet.

Statewide, Tennessee is now considered to be in the red zone when it comes to COVID-19 cases, which means we had more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in the last week. The state is ranked 16th in the nation for the total number of cases.

The state also has a positivity rate of eight to 10 percent – 11th in the nation.

Our Faithful Comback program

The Shelby County government has set aside $150,000 in Cares funding to help small churches who have been hit hard by COVID-19.

The grant money will help churches with less than 100 members set up live streams without cost. Those churches who have livestreaming equipment can apply for $1,500 reimbursement of PPE.

For more information, call Dominique Winfrey at 901-222-2011 or email her at dominique.winfrey@shelbycountytn.gov.

Click here for the application.