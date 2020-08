LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Nevada man is facing charges after he allegedly obtained around $500,000 and then laundered the funds through friends and family to buy a home.

Brandon Casutt, 49, fraudently obtained the money from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster funds and used it to buy a $400,000 home in Henderson in June that he and his family moved into, according to the Department of Justice.