Shelby County leaders warn of limited supply chain for vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the vaccination effort in Shelby County continues, local leaders warn of a limited supply chain and say it could be some time before we reach the end of a the tunnel.

During the joint task force meeting Tuesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris wanted to make residents aware that the vaccination effort will not be as quick as the testing effort was at the start of the pandemic.

When the pandemic started, it was all hands on deck from producing the test to testing it at the lab.

Now, the vaccination effort ultimately hinges on the national supply chain and when producers of the vaccine can get the doses shipped out to the communities. With that in mind, Harris said we should aniticipate the supply to be scarce for the forseeable future.

It could also take us up to a year to reach herd immunity if the pipelines don’t open up, he said.

Shelby County is now working to get those in the 1a1 priority group vaccinated. This group includes first responders and others on the front lines as well as those in congregate settings like long-term care facilities.

But there is hope for the future, he noted. There are several other companies who could possibly receive FDA approval for their vaccines, which would open up that supply chain even more.

To date, the Shelby County Health Department and other entities have vaccinated thousands of those in the 1a1 group. In just seven days, the health department said they have vaccinated more than 9,000 people.

In partnership with the City of Memphis, the Pipking Building will soon be set up as a vaccination site once they receive more vaccine.

More aid possible

Mayor Harris said Shelby County government is working to do more for those hurting financially during the pandemic. They have set aside more than $100,000 which will got to theaters and stages like Hatiloo and Growlers Concert Hall.

They also intend to drive conversation about supporting small businesses at this week’s Shelby County Commission meeting.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 70,532 cases Tuesday morning. The health department reported 390 new cases in the last 24 hours.

There have been 945 deaths. The health department says 20 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The deaths account for 1.3% of all cases in Shelby County. The average age of all those who have died in Shelby County is 74.

While the elderly are most likely to die, health officials say people between 20 and 50 years of age are most likely to get the virus and spread it.

On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department also released statistics concerning the leading cause of death in the county. In 2019, heart disease came in as number one with more than 2,000 deaths attributed to the condition followed by cancer with 1,600.

As of this time, COVID will claim the number three spot. By comparison, influenza was number 10 in 2019 with 173 deaths. According to those statistics, covid has proven to be five times deadlier than flu in Shelby County.

The number of cases considered recovered is 62,435, or 88.5% There are 7,152 active cases, which accounts for 10.1%.

Usage of local Acute Care and ICU beds was 88% and 93% respectively as of January 4. There are 615 COVID patients in the hospital. At this rate hospitals could be caring for 700 patients by the second week of January.

There is also concern regarding hospital staffing especially with hospitals having medical staff in isolation and quarantine.